Arvest Trust Co. N A Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Arvest Trust Co. N A raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE LMT opened at $452.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.62. The stock has a market cap of $114.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,331.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.