Arvest Trust Co. N A Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arvest Trust Co. N A lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,955 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 15,945 shares during the quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 10,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $755,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $938,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 16,711 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $584,387,901,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 106,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $40.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $169.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

