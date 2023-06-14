Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AWH opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.97. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.30. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 278.48% and a negative return on equity of 291.79%. The business had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aspira Women’s Health

About Aspira Women’s Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AWH. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 35,607 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 126.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 36,189 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 144.6% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 40,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 150.8% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

