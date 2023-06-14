Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NYSE:AWH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Stock Down 2.3 %

AWH stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.95. 8,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,357. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company's products include Ova1, a blood test intended as an aid to further assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker reflex test; and Ova1Plus, a reflex offering.

