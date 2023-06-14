Astar (ASTR) One Day Volume Reaches $4.35 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Astar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0379 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Astar has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. Astar has a market capitalization of $58.84 million and $4.35 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,915,282,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official message board is forum.astar.network. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Astar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

