Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 15th total of 901,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Atico Mining stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. 16,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,202. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17. Atico Mining has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.29.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and acquisition of mineral properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Colombia, and Ecuador and Other. Its projects include El Roble mines located in Choco, Colombia; and La Plata located in Outokumpu, Finland.

