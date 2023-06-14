Aua Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,428 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Aua Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 212.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,290,080,000 after buying an additional 2,157,370 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1,041.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,160,571 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $167,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,647,342 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $516,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.31. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 96.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

