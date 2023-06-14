AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF) Short Interest Update

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:AULRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AULRF stock remained flat at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $17.65.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co KGaA is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth, complex transaction structures/carve outs, add on acquisitions, redemption of existing creditors, management buyouts, management buy-ins, P2Ps, industry consolidation, strategic acquisitions in special target industries for existing platform investments in lower middle market companies.

