Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Down to $2.23

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.23, but opened at $2.17. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.15, with a volume of 773,918 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Aurora Innovation Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Transactions at Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,001,087 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,206.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 17.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 680,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 102,305 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 550.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 334,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,705,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after buying an additional 236,279 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 648.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 324,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 281,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Innovation by 55.9% in the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 622,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 223,015 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

