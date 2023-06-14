Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Shares Sold by AQR Arbitrage LLC

AQR Arbitrage LLC trimmed its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Aurora Technology Acquisition worth $8,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATAK. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $255,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,481,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 157,424 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 757.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition by 15.9% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 318,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 43,715 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.34. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

