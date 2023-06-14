Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Trading Down 1.7%

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €78.20 ($84.09) and last traded at €78.46 ($84.37). 74,782 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 324,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €79.80 ($85.81).

Aurubis Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €80.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €84.65.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG processes metal concentrates and recycling materials in Germany. The company processes scrap metals, organic and inorganic metalbearing recycling raw materials, and industrial residues. It also offers wire rods and specialty wires, shapes, bars and profiles, industrial rolled products, and architectural rolled products.

