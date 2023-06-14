Avalanche (AVAX) Price Hits $11.36 on Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $3.92 billion and $133.97 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $11.36 or 0.00045367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00033763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00015170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,650,958 coins and its circulating supply is 344,931,508 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

