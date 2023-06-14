Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX) Major Shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. Buys 6,000 Shares

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $20,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Caissa Capital Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,149 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.34 per share, with a total value of $9,326.66.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 671 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $1,925.77.

On Thursday, May 25th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 2,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $5,540.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 7,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $23,380.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 13,121 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $43,168.09.

On Monday, May 15th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. acquired 1,715 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $4,373.25.

On Friday, May 12th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 2,285 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $5,598.25.

On Monday, May 8th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 5,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $13,100.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 15,000 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Caissa Capital Management Ltd. bought 425 shares of Avalo Therapeutics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $1,262.25.

Shares of AVTX stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.04. 98,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,791. The company has a market cap of $40.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52. Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $7.41.

Avalo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 950.78% and a negative net margin of 170.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 819.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 327,241 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124,769 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

