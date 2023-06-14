Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADXS opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.43.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

