Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Down 9.6 %

Shares of AZRE stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Azure Power Global has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $14.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Azure Power Global by 41.2% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,258,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,096,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999,691 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 754,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 326,272 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,387,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 261,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 731,802 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 245,274 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

