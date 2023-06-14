Ballswap One Day Volume Tops $6,155.16 (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ballswap has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $6,155.16 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Ballswap token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ballswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Ballswap

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. Ballswap’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ballswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ballswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ballswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ballswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ballswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.