Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.60

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.56, with a volume of 184529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $808.72 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

