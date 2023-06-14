Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Up 7%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.48. 174,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 879,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Beam Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.52.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 412.45% and a negative return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $24.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 1,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $58,134.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 114,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Beam Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 213,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beam Therapeutics by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 163,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.