Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,474,748 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 278,861 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $118,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 29.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,097 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,144 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.44.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 62.27%.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 7,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $559,758.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,341.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

