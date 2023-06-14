Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Short Interest Up 45.3% in May

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

Shares of BWMX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.50 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 60.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.2002 dividend. This is an increase from Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 81.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the second quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories.

