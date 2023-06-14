BH Macro (LON:BHMG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $380.00

BH Macro Limited (LON:BHMG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 380.64 ($4.76), with a volume of 551348 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 386.50 ($4.84).

BH Macro Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 1,207.81 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 411.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,889.76.

BH Macro Company Profile

BH Macro Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. It invests its entire corpus in the Brevan Howard Master Fund Limited. BH Macro Limited was formed on January 17, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

