Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $371.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.
Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.59. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.69.
About Bio-Rad Laboratories
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.