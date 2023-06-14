Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Hits New 1-Year Low at $371.10

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $371.10 and last traded at $371.10, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $371.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.59. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74 and a beta of 0.69.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO.B Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.84 million during the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

Featured Articles

