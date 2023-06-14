Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %
BDRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,218,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
