Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Update

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the May 15th total of 178,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.5 %

BDRX traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,218,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.20. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Stories

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in-house programs as well as partnered programs. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is an innovative nano saccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is an edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale.

