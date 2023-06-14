BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 (NASDAQ:BNGOW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 Trading Down 2.5 %

BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 4,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.06. BioNano Genomics, Inc. WT EXP 082123 has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.84.

