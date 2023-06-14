BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.19 and last traded at $21.07. 44,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 503,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BTAI. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 7.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insider Activity

BioXcel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BTAI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $632,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard I. Steinhart sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,785 shares of company stock worth $2,023,491. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. It also focuses on utilizing cutting-edge technology and research to develop therapeutics solutions. The company was founded by Vimal D.

