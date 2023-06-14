Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $25,948.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $503.45 billion and $14.12 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,948.72 on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00405716 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00097255 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Bitcoin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,401,625 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.

