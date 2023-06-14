Bitcoin (BTC) Price Tops $25,948.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 13th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a market cap of $503.45 billion and $14.12 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $25,948.72 on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.26 or 0.00405716 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00097255 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00020021 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,401,625 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly.
