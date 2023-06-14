BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Short Interest Update

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The stock has a market cap of $56.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.07. BK Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 14.21%.

In other BK Technologies news, CEO John M. Suzuki acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $31,701.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,150 shares of company stock worth $42,362. 22.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 231,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BK Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 33,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.47% of the company’s stock.

BK Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of two-way radio communications equipment. It offers product to the fire, EMS, police, federal, and municipalities agencies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in West Melbourne, FL.

