Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) versus AES (NYSE:AESC) Financial Contrast

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) and AES (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. AES pays an annual dividend of $6.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Black Hills pays out 64.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and AES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $2.55 billion 1.61 $258.39 million $3.90 15.85 AES $13.00 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Black Hills has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AES.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Black Hills and AES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 2 4 0 0 1.67 AES 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills presently has a consensus price target of $67.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Black Hills’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Black Hills is more favorable than AES.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and AES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 9.62% 8.33% 2.72% AES N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Black Hills shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Hills beats AES on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines. The Gas Utilities segment distributes natural gas to approximately 1,107,000 natural gas utility customers in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming; owns and operates 4,713 miles of intrastate gas transmission pipelines; 42,222 miles of gas distribution mains and service lines; seven natural gas storage sites; and approximately 50,000 horsepower of compression and 515 miles of gathering lines. The company also constructs and maintains gas infrastructure facilities for gas transportation customers; and provides appliance repair services to residential utility customers, as well as electrical system construction services to large industrial customers. In addition, it produces electric power through wind, natural gas, and coal-fired generating plants; and coal at its coal mine located near Gillette, Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1941 and is headquartered in Rapid City, South Dakota.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market. It uses a range of fuels and technologies to generate electricity, including coal, gas, hydro, wind, solar, and biomass; and renewables, such as energy storage and landfill gas. The company owns and/or operates a generation portfolio of approximately 32,326 megawatts. It has operations in the United States, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Europe, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Applied Energy Services, Inc. and changed its name to The AES Corporation in April 2000. The AES Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

