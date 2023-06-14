BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Sold by Ares Management LLC

Ares Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,389,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 320,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ares Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ares Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

Shares of BKCC opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock Capital Investment Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 10.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

Featured Stories

