BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the May 15th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 57.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 22.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 23.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 775,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 149,904 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Price Performance

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 163,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,730. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Increases Dividend

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.43%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

