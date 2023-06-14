BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.36

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.88. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 9,499 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
