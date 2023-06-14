BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.36

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.36 and traded as high as $11.88. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.79, with a volume of 9,499 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,920 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 78,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

