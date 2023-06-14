Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:BGX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.93. 24,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,123. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.58 and a twelve month high of $12.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

