Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

