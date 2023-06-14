Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L Sells 3,450,000 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $69,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,750,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blue Bird Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLBD traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blue Bird by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Blue Bird from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Blue Bird from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

