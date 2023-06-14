BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD) Shares Down 2.8%

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGD – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.36. Approximately 7,066,624 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,448,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

Institutional Trading of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Inverse Leveraged ETN in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

