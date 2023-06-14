Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the May 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bogota Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Bogota Financial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,984 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bogota Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

BSBK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day moving average is $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bogota Financial ( NASDAQ:BSBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.81 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 18.94%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Bogota Financial Company Profile

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Stories

