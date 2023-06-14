Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,615.76. The company had a trading volume of 53,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,881. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,636.22 and its 200 day moving average is $2,428.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,786.85.

Insider Activity at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at $39,546,707.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,684 shares of company stock valued at $7,089,937 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

