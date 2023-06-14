Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.16. 89,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,154. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.20.

