Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,576 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned about 0.08% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,545,000 after acquiring an additional 572,129 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after acquiring an additional 502,684 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after acquiring an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $17,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,944,000 after purchasing an additional 146,949 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Insider Transactions at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.