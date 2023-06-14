Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the May 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 99,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,000.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Brighthouse Financial stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.90. 4,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,289. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.66. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $26.39.

Brighthouse Financial Cuts Dividend

About Brighthouse Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

