Brokerages Set Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Target Price at $76.86

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 34,928 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 750.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 45,760 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.