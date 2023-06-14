Brokerages Set The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) PT at $51.61

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.61.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.58 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,962,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.