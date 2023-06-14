BTS Chain (BTSC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $202.62

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 13th. BTS Chain has a market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $202.62 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BTS Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BTS Chain has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain launched on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

Buying and Selling BTS Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

