Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY) Short Interest Update

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 372.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRNY traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,218. Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:BRNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.28% of Burney U.S. Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

