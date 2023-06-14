C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.64 and last traded at $41.47. Approximately 6,840,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 24,290,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.11.

AI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on C3.ai from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upgraded C3.ai from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on C3.ai from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $105,622.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,660.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other C3.ai news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $5,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 546,495 shares in the company, valued at $23,001,974.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $105,622.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 342,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,344,660.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,718,382 over the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

