Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $9.25. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 13,977 shares trading hands.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 50,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 43,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 139,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $134,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

