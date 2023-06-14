Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.26

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and traded as low as $9.25. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 13,977 shares trading hands.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.45.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
Calamos Global Total Return Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a portfolio of equities, convertible securities, and high yield corporate bonds. The company was founded on March 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Global Total Return Fund (CGO)
- Game-Changing News For AMD And Its Shareholders
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Can Chegg’s AI Pivot Save It From Disruption?
- Best Investment Strategy in 2023: Determine the Right One for You
- Enovix: A Rising Power in the Lithium-Ion Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.