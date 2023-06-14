UBS Group Downgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to Sell

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of CWT opened at $53.87 on Wednesday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $48.46 and a 12 month high of $66.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.94 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. Research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

