Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 149,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, EVP Scott Obermeier acquired 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,257.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

