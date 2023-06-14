Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Short Interest Down 30.8% in May

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the May 15th total of 544,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. 149,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,106. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.03.
Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.13. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLMT. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 21.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLMT. StockNews.com began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.
About Calumet Specialty Products Partners
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.
