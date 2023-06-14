Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 232,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 297,697 shares.The stock last traded at $20.06 and had previously closed at $19.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSWC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $762.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.19.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $37.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.99%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 875,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 165,544 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 103,390 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 723,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 657,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 25,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Capital Southwest by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,929,000 after buying an additional 62,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

