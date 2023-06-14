Cardano Market Capitalization Achieves $9.55 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. Cardano has a total market cap of $9.55 billion and approximately $175.16 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.54 or 0.06696847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00045858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00033477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00017299 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,873,953,355 coins and its circulating supply is 34,914,603,228 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

